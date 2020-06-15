A federal high court in Abuja has fixed 30th of June for judgment in a suit filed by Senator Dino Melaye against the National Assembly’s consideration of the Infectious diseases bill.

Hearing on the case resumed on Monday with representatives of the first and second respondents absent.

Counsel to the applicant, prayed the court to discountenance all arguments of the respondents on conditions that provisions of the bill will contravene fundamental human rights.

Counsels to the third, fourth and fifth respondents prayed the court to strike out the matter on the grounds that the suit was time wasting.

Senator Melaye on 4th of May, filed a suit at the federal high court against consideration of the infectious diseases bill by the National Assembly on reasons that the document, if passed could breach his fundamental human rights as contained in the Nigerian Constitution.

Respondents in the suit filed by Mr Dino Melaye include Speaker of the House of Representatives, Clerk of the National Assembly, Clerk of the House of Representatives, Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police.