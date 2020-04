A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected the request by Abdulrasheed Maina to further review the conditions attached to the bail granted to him in November 2019.

The former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team is accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of laundering two billion dollars.

He has been unable to meet the bail conditions describing them as excessive.

On Wednesday, Justice Okon Abang held that he is wrong to dictate to the court what he prefers.