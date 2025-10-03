The Federal High Court in Warri has ordered the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police to maintain the current state of affairs in the ongoing legal battle over the controversial enforcement of tinted glass permits. The order was issued on Thursday in the case marked Suit No. FHC/W...

The Federal High Court in Warri has ordered the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police to maintain the current state of affairs in the ongoing legal battle over the controversial enforcement of tinted glass permits.

The order was issued on Thursday in the case marked Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025, filed by John Aikpokpo-Martins against the Inspector-General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force.

In its interim ruling, the Court instructed the police to refrain from any actions that could undermine the judicial process until the matter is fully heard and resolved.

Read Also Delta Police Seize 25 Vehicles Over Enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit

READ ALSO: Police Begin Tinted Permit Enforcement In Niger State

Speaking on the development, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Kunle Edun, who is representing the claimant, said the court’s directive is a crucial step toward ensuring due process is followed and the rule of law is respected as the case progresses.

NBA Publicity Secretary Bridget Edokwe, added that the court specifically directed the police to respect judicial processes and refrain from any action that could undermine the pending case.