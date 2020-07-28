Justice Ayokunle Faji of the federal high court, Lagos, has dismissed the bail applications of 10 alleged pirates, arrested by the Nigerian Navy in May 2020, he ordered continuation of the accelerated trial instead.

The judge noted that the grave offences for which the men are being tried are a threat to national security.

The court relied on judicial precedents, to the effect that human rights must be suspended so that national security can be protected. He also considered the punishment for the alleged crimes, which include life sentence and a 50 million fine, if found guilty under the suppression of piracy and other maritime offences act of 2019.

This is the first trial to be prosecuted under the law.

Last week, the accused argued their motions,on the grounds that there was no cogent Information in the charge,and that the offences are bailable, which the court has the powers to grant.

Some of the defendants were also said to be ill, and needed medical attention outside their detention facilities. But the court ruled that there was no proof of the nature of the said illnesses in their applictaions.

The federal government through its lead counsel, magaji Labaran is now examining its fourth and last witness, SP Danladi Aliyu.

The defendants are accused of attempting to hijack a Chinese fishing vessel, holding several foreign hostages, 149 nautical mile off the Lagos fairway bouy.