Edo state High Court in Ekpoma has restrained the People’s Democratic Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission from excluding any of the aspirants who have been screened and cleared by the Party from participating in the gubernatorial primary.

Justice Joy Okeaya-Inneh specifically ordered the PDP and INEC to recognise Governor Godwin Obaseki as lawful aspirant having been lawfully screened and cleared by the party

This order is pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

With this order of the court, Governor Obaseki has been given the legal pass to participate in the Primary.

Earlier a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt granted a request for an accelerated hearing of the suit seeking to bar Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the governorship primary.

In seeking the interim request to stop the Governor, Mr Ogbeide-Ihama argued that only those who purchased the forms during the stipulated time should be allowed to take part in the primary.

Justice Emmanuel Obile adjourned the matter until tomorrow.