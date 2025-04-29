The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an order permitting the masking of witnesses of the prosecution in the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

In an exparte application, the federal government had sought the order of the court to call its witnesses without exposing their identity due to security reasons.

An order seeking witnesses to be masked and to testify behind screens was also sought from the court.

Counsel to the defendant did not object to the application.

Justice Omotosho granted the application as prayed.