A High Court in Kaduna State has again adjourned the trial of embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat to May 25, 2021.

The prosecuting counsel, Dari Bayero has rested his case by presenting his last witness, making a total of 15.

Counsel to Elzakzaky and his wife are expected to open defence at the next adjourned date.

They will be entering a no case submission for the clients.

The Kaduna state government is however praying the court to overrule the no-case submission, convict the defendants and pass necessary sentences.