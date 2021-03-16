A Federal high court Abuja, has fixed 30th March for the commencement of hearing of a suit challenging the elongation of tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police.

The judge adjourned proceedings after noticing improper service of hearing notice on the Nigerian police service commission which is the 4th respondent in the suit.

This is to allow proper service on the 4th respondent by the plaintiff.

In the suit filed by an Abuja Based lawyer against president Muhammadu Buhari, inspector general of police Mohammed Adamu, Attorney General of the federation Abubakar Malami, and the Nigerian police service commission

The plaintiff argues that Mohammed Adamu tenure as IGP elapsed since 1st February 2021 by virtue of the police Act