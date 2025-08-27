The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned till 15th September for the arraignment of the convener of RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore and an online publication platform SaharaReporters....

The arraignment initially scheduled for today could not go on as the prosecuting counsel told the court that he has not been able to serve SaharaReporters with the charge.

Mr Sowore who was present in court is facing a 3 count charge of alleged forgery and mutiny before Justice Emeka Nwite.

The prosecuting counsel informed the court that an order of substituted service on the SaharaReporters has been obtained and will be effected.

Counsel to Mr Sowore, Marshal Abubakar objected to the charges being filed.

He informed the court of his objection challenging the competency of the charge.

Justice Emeka Nwite noted that he has not gone through the processes filed by the defendants to which the jurisdiction of the court is being questioned.

The court subsequently adjourned till 15th September for arraignment.

Reacting to the adjournment Mr Sowore alleged that he is being targeted because of the protest he led against the poor welfare of retired police officers.