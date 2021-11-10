Breaking News

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu's trial to 19th Jan 2022 as Lawyers stage walk out

The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been postponed until January 19, 2021, by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The adjournment was as a result of his lawyers staging a walkout over the reluctance of Department of State Services operatives to allow some of them into the courtroom.

Mr. Kanu, who was taken into the courtroom at 9:52 a.m., confronted security operatives over their refusal to allow several members of his legal team, particularly his lawyer from the United States of America, Bruce Fein, to join the courtroom.

Mr Kanu noted that Mr. Fein, who is handling a case for him in the US, was around to witness his trial.

Asked by the Judge, if he was ready to conduct the proceedings himself, in the absence of his counsel, Mr Kanu replied in the negative.

In a short ruling, though Justice Nyako expressed her displeasure over the conduct of Mr Kanu’s lawyers, she declined to dismiss the pending application.

She noted that for anyone to observe proceedings in her courtroom a request for same should be sent to her for approval

She subsequently adjourned the case till 19th January and 20th 2022, for trial.

