The Federal High Court sitting in Benin City has resumed hearing on the Economic and Financial CrimesCommission’s case against the APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others.

The five persons are accused of laundering N700 million.

Upon resumption of hearing today, the counsel to the EFCC, Ahmed Arogha appealed to the court for more time to respond to the objection raised by counsel to the five defendants bordering on the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

Justice Mohammed Umar granted the request, giving him seven days to respond, and another seven days to enable all the defendants respond to the EFCC.

The trial judge adjourned the case to October 15 2020 to hear all the applications.

The APC Governorship Candidate in the September 19 2020 election Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is the first defendant was present in court as well other defendants in the suit.

They are, former Edo State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dan Orbih; the incumbent state chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi; former Deputy Governor of Edo State Lucky Imasuen, and Efe Erimuoghae Anthony.