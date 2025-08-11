5 Defendants have pleaded not guilty to carrying out the terrorist attack at St Francis Catholic Church Owo on June 5th 2022....

The defendants were arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja, by the federal government

After the defendants had taken their plea, the prosecution counsel prayed the court that they be remanded in the custody of the DSS pending the commencement of their trial.

The defendant’s counsel did not object but prayed to instruct the DSS to allow them access to their client and their family members.

The prosecution counsel assured the court that the DSS will do what is right by law and the defendants will be allowed access to their lawyers

The court adjourned till 19th August for the trial , the defendants are to remain in the custody of the DSS.