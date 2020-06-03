The Court of Appeal Abuja division has adjourned the criminal appeal filed by Convener of RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore to 8th July 2020 for hearing.

Justice Abdul Aboki who presided over the three-member panel ordered the respondent to file the brief of arguments.

At the resumed sitting, counsel to the Federal government, Kayode Alilu told the court that they have filed a preliminary objection to Mr Sowore appeal.

In response, counsel to Mr Sowore, Marshal Abubakar drew the attention of the court to respondent’s failure to file brief of arguments and as such can not file any preliminary objections.

The court adjourned to 8th of July 2020 to allow all processes to be completed

Shortly after Omoyele Sowore and his supporters left the court room they were approached by security personnel in the court.

They were accused of videotaping the court proceedings, which is against the rules of the court and they were restrained from leaving the court premises.

It took the intervention of the registrar of the court to resolve the situation.