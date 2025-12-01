A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Maitama, has granted a request by the prosecution to shift further hearing in the criminal defamation case filed against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF)....

At Monday’s proceedings, defence counsel Ehiogie West Idahosa (SAN) noted that the prosecution was absent.

Justice Chizoba Oji informed the court that the prosecution had written to request an adjournment and handed the letter to Idahosa, who said he had not been served.

Idahosa argued that the adjournment request, filed earlier that morning, failed to meet the requirement that such applications be communicated to the defence at least 48 hours before sitting.

He asked the court to proceed with the scheduled business of hearing the defendant’s preliminary objection.

Justice Oji agreed that the prosecution’s application did not satisfy procedural requirements but granted the adjournment “in the interest of justice”. She declined the defence’s request to continue with the day’s proceedings and adjourned the matter until 23 February 2026.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who attended court with her husband, is facing a criminal defamation charge over her allegation that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello plotted to kill her.

In her preliminary objection, she is challenging the AGF’s decision to file two similar charges simultaneously at the FCT High Court and the Federal High Court.

The prosecution, in a counter affidavit, rejected her claim of abuse of court process, insisting that the three-count charge before the FCT High Court followed a thorough investigation and that a prima facie case was established.

It maintained that the charge was filed under the Penal Code in the lawful exercise of the AGF’s prosecutorial powers and in the interest of justice.