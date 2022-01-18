Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, FG disagree over new charge sheet

Counsel to the federal government, Magaji Labaran, informs the count of the 15 count amended charge preferred against the defendant.

He urged the court to allow the defendants take his plea.

Lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Mike Ozekhome objected to the defendant taking his plea as they were served with the charge yesterday and has not been able to consult with the defendant

He noted that the adjournment is for hearing of pending applications filed by the defendant, application for transfer to a different detention facility, motion of bail and preliminary objection.

Justice Binta Nyako held that the business of the day is for trial and not hearing of application.

Counsel to Mr Kanu insisted that the proof of evidence is not legible enough for their understanding of the new amended charge