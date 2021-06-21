The increasing nature of Insecurity and Poverty in most of the African countries has been attributed to corruption and mismanagement of public resources by those entrusted with leadership positions.

This was made known at the investiture programme of the Chartered Institute of Public Resource Management, Ghana held in Abeokuta.

Speaking on ways to tackle corruption and help Nigeria and other African countries out of the challenges confronting them, a fellow of the Institute, Victor Eniola-Mark appealed to young professionals to join politics and introduce modern public resource management, in order to eradicate wastage.