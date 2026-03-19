The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has reiterated that Corps Members are covered by a comprehensive insurance package as part of their welfare during the service year. According to him, the insurance package includes a life insurance and medical care. Nafiu, made this…...

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has reiterated that Corps Members are covered by a comprehensive insurance package as part of their welfare during the service year.

According to him, the insurance package includes a life insurance and medical care.

Nafiu, made this known in Abuja during a visit by the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Ndace.

He added that the Federal Government has put in place adequate measures to ensure that every Corps Member enjoys a safe and memorable service experience.

General Nafiu disclosed that the Scheme also makes interventions in cases where particular ailments are not covered by the health insurance.

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This was contained in a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu.

The statement reads in part: “He noted that the Federal Government has put in place adequate measures to ensure that every Corps Member enjoys a safe and memorable service experience.

“General Nafiu disclosed that the Scheme also makes interventions in cases where particular ailments are not covered by the health insurance.

“He cited instances where NYSC once paid ₦28 Million to save the life of a pregnant Corps Member and her unborn child after she sustained spinal cord injuries in a road accident as well as ₦33 Million to procure prosthetic arms for a Corps Member who was involved in a road traffic accident while travelling to his place of primary assignment after leaving the Orientation Camp.

“ ‘Since 2004, every Corps Member has been covered by comprehensive insurance, including health and life insurance. The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) caters for Corps Members whenever they fall ill,’ he said.

“ ‘From the moment call-up letters are issued—before they even begin their journey from their parents’ homes—they are already covered by insurance,’ he added.

“General Nafiu cautioned against the spread of unverified reports about the Scheme in some sections of the media and urged journalists to always confirm facts with NYSC before publication.

“He further explained that the Scheme’s posting policy is designed to address national needs, enabling all States of the federation to benefit from Corps Members’ contributions, particularly in healthcare and education.

“According to him, Corps Members’ involvement in national assignments such as elections, sensitisation programmes, and population census exercises has been widely commended both locally and internationally.

“The NYSC DG commended the VON Director-General for his leadership and efforts in transforming the media landscape through digital innovation.

“He also appreciated the media for its continued support, describing VON as a critical instrument in Nigeria’s strategic communication framework.

“General Nafiu assured that Corps Members would not be deployed to unsafe areas and reiterated that the Scheme remains apolitical and non-religious in order to sustain its longstanding role in promoting national unity.

“Earlier, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, congratulated General Nafiu on his appointment and praised his leadership since assuming office.

“He noted that VON is collaborating with international media organisations to produce and promote positive stories about Nigeria and pledged the agency’s readiness to project NYSC’s activities to a global audience.

“ ‘General Nafiu has demonstrated a modern leadership style. I commend the NYSC management, as no leader succeeds without the support of their team,’ he said.

“ ‘At the Voice of Nigeria, our mandate is to project Nigeria’s image, perspectives, and values to the global community. We currently broadcast in eight Nigerian languages,’ he added.

“Ndace reiterated VON’s commitment to partnering with NYSC on content development, youth-focused programming, and amplifying the activities of Corps Members nationwide.

“He also emphasised the agency’s readiness to help reshape Nigeria’s global narrative by showcasing NYSC’s initiatives to the world.”