The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged its Local Government Inspectors (LGIs) to deepen the use of digital tools in the administration of corps members in order to improve efficiency, accountability and service delivery. The Acting Director of Information and Communication Technology of t...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged its Local Government Inspectors (LGIs) to deepen the use of digital tools in the administration of corps members in order to improve efficiency, accountability and service delivery.

The Acting Director of Information and Communication Technology of the scheme, Mr. Kwaghe Joseph Vandi, made the call during a capacity building workshop organised for LGIs in Abuja.

Vandi said the training reflected the commitment of the scheme to deploy technology as a critical tool for strengthening discipline, transparency and operational efficiency in the management of corps members across the country.

He noted that with the growing influence of digital transformation and data-driven decision making globally, the NYSC must continue to adopt modern technological systems in its operations.

“The introduction and expansion of initiatives such as the NYSC Integrated System (NIS), the monthly biometric clearance and several other ICT-driven platforms have significantly improved transparency, accountability and efficiency in the Scheme’s operations.

READ ALSO: FG Approves 50000 More Slots For 2026 NYSC Mobilisation

“However, the success and sustainability of these innovations depend largely on our Local Government Inspectors,” he said.

According to him, the workshop was designed as a strategic investment in the development of personnel capacity, adding that the training would equip participants with the digital skills required to effectively operate within the scheme’s evolving ICT framework.

Kwaghe added that the programme would help the inspectors carry out their responsibilities with greater innovation, confidence and efficiency.

Also speaking, the Director of Corps Welfare and Health Services of the scheme, Mr. Omotade Ayodele, charged the participants to maintain integrity and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He reminded them that as Local Government Inspectors, they represent the ideals and values of the NYSC in their respective postings.

Ayodele said the officers must remain firm, visionary and empathetic while serving as good ambassadors of the scheme.

Participants at the workshop included the NYSC State Coordinators for Benue and Nasarawa states, as well as zonal and local government inspectors drawn from the two states.