The Lagos state government, in agreement with religious leaders, have suspended religious gathering with more than 50 worshipers.

This was part of the communique read by the commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, after a meeting with religious leaders in the state.

The Christian Association of Nigeria also directed all churches in Lagos as a matter of urgency to put up precautionary measures in ensuring they guard against the Coronavirus.

The Association says these are perilous times that call for urgent measures for their over ten million faithful.

The chairman said faith is good, Christians could do much more as the country battles to contain the Coronavirus