A suspected case of the Coronavirus has just been confirmed in Enugu and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has been made aware of this development.

The permanent secretary in the state’s ministry of health, Doctor Ifeanyi Agujiobi, says a sample has been collected and sent for investigation.

The suspected case, a female, has reportedly been in the United Kingdom for the last five months.

She came to Enugu through Owerri on the eleventh of March to visit her son.

Dr Agujiobi adds that the suspect is being monitored and the results awaited.