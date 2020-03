The novel Coronavirus has now hit all 50 states in the U.S. as West Virginia reported its first case of the infection on Tuesday.

New York City said it is considering a lock down similar to the one in San Francisco.

There have so far been 108 deaths in the U.S. from Coronavirus and more than 6,300 confirmed cases nationwide.

Officials in the San Francisco Bay area have already ordered 6.7 million residents to stay home for all but the most crucial outings until 7 April.