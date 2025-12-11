Local contractors operating under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have continued their protest in Abuja over what they describe as years of accumulated unpaid contract sums for projects duly executed across the territory. The contractors, who converged at the FCTA Secretariat, ca...

The contractors, who converged at the FCTA Secretariat, carried placards with inscriptions such as “Pay Us Our Money.”

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved contractors, Dennis Nweke Chairman of the FCT Indigenous Contractors Forum, said many members have been pushed into severe financial hardship due to the government’s failure to offset their debts.

He noted that numerous small and medium-scale contractors borrowed heavily from banks to complete FCTA projects, and are now facing bankruptcy, asset seizures, and declining health.

Mr Dennis stressed that despite multiple appeals, letters, and meetings with FCTA officials, no concrete step has been taken to release the funds owed to them.

According to him, the outstanding payments cut across road construction, school renovation, rural electrification, health facility upgrades, and various environmental projects executed between 2019 and 2024.