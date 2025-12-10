The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to engaging reputable indigenous contractors in the delivery of critical national infrastructure....

Umahi stated this during an inspection of the ongoing reconstruction of the Abuja–Keffi Road, one of the key transport corridors linking the Federal Capital Territory and Nasarawa State, where a large number of Abuja-based civil servants reside.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work being delivered by JRB Construction Company Limited, the indigenous firm awarded the contract in October 2025.

The reconstruction project is expected to be completed by the end of March 2026.

Describing the work as “top-notch,” Umahi commended the contractor’s performance and assured them of full government support. “This is the kind of organisation that will grow this country. Be assured that Mr President is aware of what you are doing. And you are going to be paid to the last kobo,” he said.

He reiterated that the government remains committed to supporting local companies that demonstrate capacity, patriotism and consistent delivery of high-standard projects.

“We want to see more indigenous companies like JRB Construction Company Limited, which have demonstrated exceptional performance and patriotism in their work,” Umahi added. “We will continue to support and empower indigenous companies that have the capacity to deliver high-standard projects and contribute to national development.”

He noted that the Federal Government’s recognition of JRB Construction Company has further reinforced the firm’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading homegrown construction companies, adding that such contractors will continue to play a critical role in the nation’s infrastructure drive.