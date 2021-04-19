The Contractors who supplied Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory protested at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), over non-payment.

They claimed the administration promised to pay them two weeks after the supplies were made, but they are still being owed one year after.

The contractors who are now demanding 100 percent of their payments said failure to make the payment will lead to continuous protest at the FCTA headquarters.