The Nigerian Shippers Council has advised Freight Forwarding Practitioners and logistics providers to clear cargoes out of the seaports during the course of the public holidays.

The council said the move is part of efforts to decongest the terminals and allow cargo flow, particularly pharmaceutical products, industrial raw materials and hospital equipment among other essential goods.

TVC News Correspondent, Ifunanya Eze reports that management of the Nigerian Shippers Council acknowledged that the ongoing lockdown is increasingly challenging port users access to the ports.

Underscoring the need for compliance to stated guidelines, consignees are being urged to take delivery of cargoes that fall under essential goods.

The Navy said it has escalated its maritime domain awareness to alert relevant agencies about vessels that made calls on high risk countries.