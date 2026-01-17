The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) has written to President Bola Tinubu, urging urgent intervention over escalating harassment and extortion of truckers across Lagos State. In an addendum to an earlier open letter dated 13 January, by COMTUA National President Adeyink...

The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) has written to President Bola Tinubu, urging urgent intervention over escalating harassment and extortion of truckers across Lagos State.

In an addendum to an earlier open letter dated 13 January, by COMTUA National President Adeyinka Aroyewun, he drew attention to recent videos and reports showing the worsening crisis in areas including Epe and other parts of Lagos.

According to the group, the incidents have intensified insecurity and tension among stakeholders in the maritime transport sector.

The association warned that the situation poses a serious risk of unrest, with potential economic and social repercussions for Lagos State and the nation.

COMTUA called on the President to compel Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take immediate, transparent, and decisive steps to curb the extortion and intimidation of truckers.

Aroyewun also appealed for federal support to safeguard maritime transport workers and enforce the rule of law, cautioning that failure to act swiftly could lead to an escalation that may be difficult to contain.

The letter reads: “Following our open letter dated 13th January 2026, we write again to urgently bring to your attention recent developments that deeply validate our concerns.

“Videos and reports from affected areas, including Epe and other parts of Lagos State, have emerged, clearly depicting the escalating crisis involving the harassment and extortion of truckers. These incidents threaten public safety and order, and have resulted in heightened tension among stakeholders in the maritime transport sector and beyond.

“It is evident that the current situation poses a grave risk of widespread unrest and disruption, with potentially severe consequences for the economy and social harmony within Lagos State and the nation at large.

“We urgently call on your esteemed office to impress upon the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the need to take immediate, decisive, and transparent actions to halt these criminal activities and restore peace. We also appeal for federal support to ensure the protection of maritime transport workers and uphold the rule of law.

“Failure to address this issue swiftly may lead to an escalation that will be difficult to contain.

“We trust in your leadership to intervene decisively and prevent an avoidable crisis.”