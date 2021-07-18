The Oyo State Government has said that contrary to the widely circulated report that unknown gunmen had, again, attacked Igangan and other parts of Ibarapa on Friday, community leaders have declared that the invaders were men of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Political and traditional leaders of Ibarapa axis described the evening raid on the Igboora and other communities in Ibarapa by men of the Nigeria Customs Service as unnecessary and not well-thought-out.

The leaders, including the Olu of Igbo Ora, Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye, and the Chairman of Ibarapa North Local Government, Honourable Adeoye Adedoyin, spoke at a meeting held in Igbo Ora with a fact-finding team of the Oyo State Government, led by the Executive Assistant on Security Matters to Governor Seyi Makinde, Sunday Odukoya.

The leaders condemned the act, saying that the Customs Service troubled the peace of the area when its men stormed Ibarapa land and shot sporadically.

According to him, the raid left so much turmoil in our communities as the Customs men came, shooting sporadically. Many of our people ran helter-skelter.

He emphasised that communities in the Ibarapa axis are not border towns that should be raided by men of the Nigeria Customs, noting that the service should regulate their operations.

According to him, we want it stated loud and clear that our communities, Igbo Ora, Igangan and Ayete are not border towns. Why should Customs turn the communities to theatres of bloodshed?

Chairman of Ibarapa North Local Government, Honourable Adedoyin, in his words noted that that the raid left a sour taste in the mouth, as, according to him, peace had returned to the area following the series of security steps taken by the State and Local Government after the last attack.

He said, the hunters, Amotekun and other security agencies have been cooperating fully, but we were shocked to hear reports of sporadic gunshots and commotion that ensued after a raid by men of Customs Service.

In his address, the executive Assistant to Governor Makinde, Sunday Odukoya called for vigilance and calm among the people, adding that the community policing and integrated policing initiative of the administration has been effective.

He said that the police in the area have confirmed the death of one Amotekun operative and two other persons following the attack.

The Nigeria Customs Service had earlier claimed that the attack was carried out by some armed smugglers.