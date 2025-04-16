Search for Common Ground – a peace and conflict resolution NGO intervention has began a training program for journalists and security personnel in Birnin Kebbi.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing collaboration for peace and security for the Nigeria-Benin border communities covers five states of Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kwara and Niger.

Selected journalists and security operatives drawn from commands from five states are attending the training program in Birnin Kebbi.

Kebbi State Commissioner of Information and Culture Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed who delivered a keynote address at the opening of the program highlighted how the Kebbi state Governor Dr Nasir Idris, on assumption of office two years ago, responded to banditry activities in the southern part of the state where its enormity prevented farmers from assessing their farmlands.

He remarked that the initiative to interface with security forces at the highest level as well as the effectiveness of measures taken proved to be sufficient to deal with the problem leading to attainment of peace in the areas.

The Commissioner who described the training program as timely and vital, reaffirmed the commitment of the Kebbi State government to the restoration of peace in all parts of the state by encouraging cooperation between security forces and the civil population not just on the border but throughout the state.

He welcomed participating journalists and security officers from the beneficiary states to Kebbi state.

He invited them to a guided tour of the various unprecedented infrastructure facilities which the Dr Idris’s government has provided under two years.