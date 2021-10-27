Commercial flights set to commence at Anambra Int’l cargo, passenger airport Oct. 30

Anambra State will on Saturday, October 30th commence it’s first commercial operations at the International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri.

The newly constructed airport was built by the government of Anambra state, led by His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano.

According to Governor Obiano, the airport, which took just fifteen months to build with state funds and without the state borrowing from any financial institution, would alleviate the sufferings of travelers, traders, and other entrepreneurs in neighboring Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka, and other Anambra cities. Ndi Anambra and other tourists who have long faced the challenges of both domestic and foreign flights would also breathe a sigh of relief, as they have long endured the torturous voyage to Anambra through airports in Enugu, Asaba, Owerri, and Port Harcourt.

While breaking the news exclusively to Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Governor Willie Obiano said, “I thank the management team of the various regulatory agencies including Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and others for their support in making the Anambra airport project a reality”.

Continuing, Governor Obiano said, “I want to thank the good people of Anambra state who have kept faith with my administration. I am happy that I and my team have been able to deliver on the airport project and in record time. We give all glory to the almighty God. We have once again shown our resilient Anambra spirit. I believe that with the commencement of commercial activities at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, and soon -to- be launched 10,000 capacity Anambra International Convention Centre, Anambra state is entering a new era of economic development and prosperity”.