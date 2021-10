Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has arrived at the 8th Division Nigeria Army Headquarters in Sokoto.

The Army Chief is making his first operational visit to the Division in Sokoto.

He is also expected to, among other things, present an operational vehicle to the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM)

He is also slated to pay a courtesy call on the state Governor and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.