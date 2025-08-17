The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has approved the redeployment of senior officers to key command, instructional and staff positions in a major shake-up aimed at strengthening the Nigerian Army’s operational effectiveness....

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has approved the redeployment of senior officers to key command, instructional and staff positions in a major shake-up aimed at strengthening the Nigerian Army’s operational effectiveness.

The postings, announced on Friday, affect several Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) at Army Headquarters, two General Officers Commanding (GOCs), corps commanders, commandants of training institutions and brigade commanders.

Among the new appointments, Major General A.A. Adeyinka has been named Chief of Logistics, Major General A.A. Adekeye takes over as Chief of Personnel Management, while Major General T.B. Ugiagbe assumes duty as Chief of Standard and Evaluation. Also, Major General A.A. Idris has been appointed Chief of Military Intelligence, and Major General M.O. Erebulu is the new Provost Marshal.

In other key postings, Major General E.A. Anaryu has been appointed Corps Commander, Supply and Transport; Major General J.E. Osifo is the new Director General of Nigerian Army Finance Corporation; while Major General S.A. Akesode has been deployed to Ethiopia as Head of the African Union Verification Mission in Tigray Region.

The new GOCs are Major General A.S.M. Wase, who will head 1 Division and Sector 1 Joint Task Force North West, and Major General C.R. Nnebeife, now in charge of 2 Division and Sector 3 Joint Task Force.

Appointments to training institutions include Major General M.O. Ihanuwaze as Commandant of the Nigerian Army Finance School and Administration, Major General K.O. Osemwegie as Commandant of the Army Signal School, Major General A.J. Aliyu as Commandant of the Nigerian Army Ordnance School, and Major General A.C. Adetoba as Commandant of the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management.

At the brigade level, Brigadier General M. Jimoh will command 1 Brigade, Brigadier General N.E. Okoloagu takes charge of 2 Brigade, while Brigadier General A.A. Bello has been posted to 6 Division Garrison/Sector 3 Joint Task Force South South, Operation Delta Safe.

Lieutenant General Oluyede urged the newly appointed officers to redouble their efforts in sustaining the ongoing fight against terrorism, insurgency and other security threats. He also reiterated his commitment to prioritising troop welfare as a foundation for operational success.