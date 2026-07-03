The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has commissioned newly constructed accommodation blocks for soldiers at the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as part of efforts to improve personnel welfare and operational effectiveness....

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has commissioned newly constructed accommodation blocks for soldiers at the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as part of efforts to improve personnel welfare and operational effectiveness.

The commissioning ceremony, held on Friday, July 3, forms part of the Nigerian Army’s ongoing welfare initiatives under its Soldier First culture, aimed at providing better living conditions for officers and soldiers.

In a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Army Chief said providing decent, secure and conducive accommodation for personnel and their families remains a strategic priority.

According to him, improved housing will boost morale, enhance operational readiness and strengthen administrative efficiency in the discharge of the Army’s constitutional responsibilities.

“Providing decent, secure and conducive accommodation for personnel and their families remains a strategic priority,” Shaibu said.

He added that better living conditions have a direct impact on the effectiveness of military operations.

“A well-motivated and adequately cared-for soldier is better positioned to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity and respond effectively to emerging security challenges,” the Army Chief stated.

Shaibu noted that sustained investment in the welfare of personnel remains essential to building a more professional, resilient and combat-ready Nigerian Army.

He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for supporting the Army’s welfare programmes and operational needs.

The COAS thanked the President for his “continued support and the provision of resources that have strengthened personnel welfare, enhanced operational effectiveness and reinforced the Nigerian Army’s capacity to deliver on its constitutional mandate in support of national security,” the statement added.