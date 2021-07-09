The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has commiserated with troops who were involved in a road traffic accident on Thursday 8 July 2021, at Garin Kuturu, along Maiduguri- Damaturu road, while responding to a distress call.

One of the Gun trucks conveying the troops according to a Statement by Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, skidded off the road and rammed into a road shoulder, causing the vehicle to somersault.

Nine personnel who were in the truck and sustained varying degrees of injury in the accident have been evacuated and are currently receiving medical attention in a military medical facility.

No fatality was recorded in the accident.

Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya according to the Statement commended the troops for their swift response and urged them to be more circumspect during emergency operational responses.