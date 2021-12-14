Coalition of Youth Groups issue 3 Month ultimatum to FG over insecurity

The Coalition of Northern Youth Group Sokoto state chapter has issued a three month ultimatum to the Federal Government to end the troubling insecurity in the region or face citizens mass action.

The group in a communique after a one day conference held in Sokoto promised to mobilise it’s members across the Frontline states including the Federal capital territory to engage in protest.

They says the protest will shutdown all economic and social activities until the government put a stop to the mass killing going on in northern part of Nigeria

Spokesman of the group blame the activities of the outlawed volunteer Vigilantes group also known as Yan Sakai for the escalation of violence in most north Western state.

They blamed both the federal and state government for not acting promptly to tame the crime at it’s initial stage.