CLO calls for extension of Continuous Voter Registration in Anambra

Latest Breaking In Nigeria: CLO calls for extension of Continous Voter Registration in Anambra

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend its Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in Anambra to accommodate more registrants.

INEC is scheduled to close the CVR in Anambra on Monday, 13th of September to ensure the availability of personnel and logistics for processes aimed at a successful Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, said that the commission should consider extending the exercise, which is the bedrock of participatory democracy, till the end of September.

According to Ezekwueme, this is due to the inability of prospective registrants to register owing to one or two unforeseen circumstances and delay.

“The voter card remains a veritable and legitimate weapon to enthrone good governance as well as vote out selfish and corrupt leaders,” he said.

The CLO boss also pleaded with contestants, political parties, and politicians to give peace a chance by putting the interest of the state and citizens above their parties and personal interest.

He reiterated the earlier appeal of the organisation to political stakeholders and supporters to shun campaign of acrimony and calumny, name calling, character assassination and casting unsubstantiated aspersions against their opponents.

