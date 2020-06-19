The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad has sworn in Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as President Court of Appeal.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on 9th June sought the Senate’s Confirmation of Justice Dongban-Mensem as president of the Court Of Appeal

The Senate on 10th June confirmed Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the president of Court of Appeal, a position she had served in acting capacity since 2019.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad swears in Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as President of Court of Appeal. pic.twitter.com/w5aVlHG3Jo — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 19, 2020

Justice Dongban-Mensem, has spent 40 years in the judiciary from 1980 when she was called to Nigerian Bar and served in the Ministry of Justice and subsequently appointed as Registrar of the Court.

She was made Magistrate few years after which culminated in her appointment as Judge of High Court in Plateau State in 1996.

She was transferred to FCT Judiciary where she served until 2003, before she was invited to serve as a justice of the Court of Appeal.