CJN orders disciplinary action against Upper Area Court Judge over summon on fmr CBN gov, Soludo

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has directed the Judicial Service Committee of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to immediately initiate disciplinary action against the Upper Area Court Judge who issued direct Criminal Summons against a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo.

The judge, whose name has been withheld, filed criminal charges against the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance of Anambra State for alleged serial abuse of office and violation of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers while he was the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria between May 29, 2004 and May 29, 2009.

The Upper Area Court had on 23 August 2021 issued a direct Criminal Summons against Mr. Soludo over perjury, corruption and false assets declaration which is completely outside the jurisdiction of the Upper Area Court.

Trial on criminal charges on false declaration of assets is exclusively vested in the Code of Conduct Tribunal CCT but the Upper Area Court Judge assumed jurisdiction contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The Acting Chief Judge, Hussein Baba Yusuf, chairs the FCT Judicial Service Committee, which is charged for disciplining the Judge.

He is expected to submit his findings to the CJN within 21 days.