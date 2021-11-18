CJN commends Osinbajo on financial autonomy for judiciary

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) for ensuring the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

This was stated by the CJN during his remarks at the All Nigeria Judges’ Conference in Abuja. He thanked the Executive for upholding the Constitution’s mandate for judicial funding.

He thanked President Buhari and Osinbajo for their complete obedience to the Constitution of the Federation concerning the funding of the Federal Judiciary.

Tanko also commended the Vice President for his efforts in supporting the Judiciary expressing hope that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria would continue in his support.

Meanwhile, the President, represented by Prof. Osinbajo, stated that the judiciary was critical in attracting foreign investors to the country.

He went on to say that the Judiciary needed to be independent and professional in order to maintain its credibility.