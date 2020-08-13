The North East Development Commission said it will work closely with the Network of Civil Society organisations in the Region for effective monitoring and feedback of its activities.

Managing Director of the Commission Mohammed Goni Alkali stated this, when the CSOs paid a visit to the headquarters of the commission.

The North East development Commission has continued to execute developmental projects to victims of insurgency in the north east region.



Their activities have drawn the attention of many organizations seeking to collaborate with the commission in achieving their goals.

Recently, governors of the north east pledged their support to the commission for effective service delivery to people of the region.

Now, the Network of Civil Society Organization from the region is seeking a partnership with the commission.

They believe that the synergy would clear misconceptions the populace may have about the commission.

The managing Director of the commission appreciates the Organization for its support.

He also commends the Network of Civil society organizations for coming up with recommendations on how best the commission should carry out its activities.