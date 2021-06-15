Civil society organisations numbering 70 have called on the Federal Government to reverse the indefinite suspension placed on Twitter and withdraw the threat to prosecute anyone using the app in the country.

The groups in a statement jointly signed on Monday condemned the action of the Federal Government describing it as ‘unlawful.’

“We, the undersigned civil society organizations are concerned about the repression and escalating crackdown on human rights by the Nigerian government, particularly the rights to freedom of expression, access to information and media freedom.

“We strongly condemn the arbitrary and unlawful suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, by the authorities, and the resulting restrictions on the human rights of people, as well as the threat to prosecute anyone using Twitter in Nigeria.

“We, therefore, call on the Nigerian authorities to immediately rescind the unlawful suspension of Twitter in Nigeria and withdraw the threat to prosecute anyone using Twitter in the country,” the statement read in part.

The groups also condemn the “directive” issued by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for all broadcast stations to deactivate their Twitter accounts, asking the Federal Government, “Immediately withdraw the directive to broadcast stations to deactivate their Twitter accounts.”