The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers has inaugurated seven Fellows and inducted 59 Associate Members as part of its 2020 conference, which ended on Thursday.

World Federation of Exchange also commended the Nigerian Stock Exchange on its ongoing demutualisation project and highlighted the rationale for embracing demutualisation by every stock exchange’s members.

The Institute’s President, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, speaking at the investiture, urged the new entrants to uphold the highest level of ethical standard as demanded by the dictum- My word is my bond.

Amolegbe had at the commencement of the two-day conference explained that stockbrokers’ skills and competencies transcended trading on shares as they were trained to deal in various asset classes, including fixed income securities, derivatives and commodities, among others.