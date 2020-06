Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde said his administration’s response to the fight against the Covid-19 has been based on science, data and logic.

He insists that all religious centres across the state would remain closed.

The Governor made this known in Ibadan while addressing members of the state’s legislature.

He said Oyo state government under his watch,would do its utmost to protect the lives of her citizenry urging them to continue to abide by precautionary measures against the pandemic.