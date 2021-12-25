Christmas: Senator Remi Tinubu felicitates with Constituents, Nigerians

The Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, Oluremi Tinubu is felicitating with Christians in her Constituent and all Nigerians at home and in Diaspora on this joyous celebration of Christmas.

She said, looking back at the year 2020 and the challenges that 2021 brought, to witness another Christmas celebration is a privilege that one cannot take for granted.

Senator Tinubu urged that the birth of Jesus be a reminder that what was foretold will definitely come to pass, praying that the commemoration of Christmas cause hope to well-up within each and every Nigerian.

She also urged citizens to reflect on the love, kindness and virtues of peace which the birth and life of Jesus teaches.

The lawmaker reiterated her call for citizens to be vaccinated, adhere strictly to the COVID-19 guidelines, ensure social and physical distance at all times.