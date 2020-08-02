Christians from across Kaduna State want the state and federal governments to bring a lasting end to the killings and destruction of properties in the southern part of the state.
They made the appeal at a special prayer and indoor protest over the recent attacks on communities in the state.
State chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Joseph Hayab says they are now really scared in the state
Christians across Kaduna State protest against killings, hold prayer session pic.twitter.com/eL1CvnyBkw
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) August 2, 2020