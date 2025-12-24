Chinese mining companies operating in Nigeria have strongly denied claims of engaging in illegal mining or financing terrorism in the country. In a statement issued in Abuja under the umbrella of the Federation of Chinese Mining Companies in Nigeria, the firms described the allegations as “untrue...

Chinese mining companies operating in Nigeria have strongly denied claims of engaging in illegal mining or financing terrorism in the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja under the umbrella of the Federation of Chinese Mining Companies in Nigeria, the firms described the allegations as “untrue” and “completely unfounded.”

The statement emphasised that the companies have instead been victims of terrorist attacks, highlighting the challenges they face while operating in certain areas.

“We categorically reject any claims linking our operations to illegal activities or terrorism. These allegations are misinformation and do not reflect the reality on the ground,” the statement said.

The Chinese mining operators called for accurate reporting and urged authorities and the public to distinguish between factual developments and unverified claims.

The statement reads: “The Federation has recently noted the recirculation by certain media outlets of a report alleging the so-called “Chinese infiltration” of Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector.

“The report claims that some Chinese nationals in Nigeria are engaged in illegal mining activities, seizing critical mineral resources, hindering the country’s economic and social development, damaging the local ecological environment, and even fueling terrorist activities. It also calls on relevant Nigerian authorities to strengthen governance in the mining sector.

“The Federation hereby solemnly states that Chinese mining companies in Nigeria have always strictly complied with Nigeria’s laws and regulations, in accordance with the guidance of the Chinese government.

“While conducting business in compliance with the law, these companies actively cooperate with Nigerian government departments to strengthen mining governance. They have also responded proactively to Nigeria’s need for industrial transformation and upgrading in the mining sector by making investments, building local factories and hiring Nigerian workers, measures that have not only boosted local employment but also enabled Nigeria to retain greater added value, turning resource endowments into tangible development dividends.

“By giving back to local communities, fulfilling social responsibilities, and protecting the natural environment, these companies have made positive contributions to deepening China-Nigeria mining cooperation.”

“The allegations that Chinese companies are fueling terrorism in Nigeria are completely unfounded. It must be emphasized that Chinese mining companies in Nigeria have themselves been victims of terrorist activities. They have always supported and remain willing to cooperate with the Nigerian government in safeguarding national security, with the shared aim of operating and living in a secure and stable environment.

The Chinese companies also called for objectivity in reporting their activities in the country.

“The Federation stands ready to work with the Nigerian government and all sectors of society to further deepen mining cooperation, support Nigeria’s economic and social development, and deliver greater benefits to our two peoples,” they added.