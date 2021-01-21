China has imposed sanctions on thirty Americans who worked with former president Donald Trump including Ex-Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo .

This was made known in a statement (on Wednesday) published on China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

The ministry alleged that Mr. Pompeo and others spread conspiracy theories about Beijing.

According to the statement, Pompeo is banned from transacting business or visiting China and Hong kong.

The former U.S Secretary of State had accused China of “committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, China, targeting Uyghur Muslims and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups”.

China’s full statement reads:

“Over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, out of their selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showing no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people, have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations.

“The Chinese government is firmly resolved to defend China’s national sovereignty, security and development interests. China has decided to sanction 28 persons who have seriously violated China’s sovereignty and who have been mainly responsible for such U.S. moves on China-related issues.

“They include Michael R. Pompeo, Peter K. Navarro, Robert C. O’Brien, David R. Stilwell, Matthew Pottinger, Alex M. Azar II, Keith J. Krach, and Kelly D. K. Craft of the Trump administration as well as John R. Bolton and Stephen K. Bannon.

“These individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China. They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China.”

The sanctions bar travel to mainland China and Hong Kong and restrict business dealings in China.