Children in Zamfara state have joined their counterparts across the globe to celebrate this year’s day of the African child with a call on government to give more attention to children with special needs

They want government at all level to deal decisively with persons stepping on the right of children especially in crisis communities

Sixteen June every year is celebrated as the day of the African child to commemorate the day students in soweto South Africa matched in protest against discrimination in education were brutally murdered

The day of the African child was first celebrated in 1991 as a day to remember those who lost their lives in the struggle for equal access to education

Children in Zamfara state wants government at all level to redouble its effort in protecting the right of children especially in troubled areas

They also want more attention given to to children with special needs in schools and other public places

The speaker of the Zamfara children parliament Sa’adutu Lawal and two other members of the parliament Abdulrahaman Muktar

And Nusaiba Abdulnasir said the increasing rate of child abuse in Nigeria is worrisome

They add that the right and protection of children should be of priority to any government, adding that children should be given their right as it in the holy books

The Deputy vice chancellor Federal University Gusau Professor Bilkisu Shinkafi and the permanent secretary, Zamfara State Minnisrty of women affairs Halima Muhammad Permanent Secretary, Ministry Of Women Affairs, Zamfara State appeal to parents to ensure the right of their children is respected

The duo said as parents they will do everything within their reach to discourage child abuse but encourage girl child Education

The colorful ceremony which brought children from across the state was organized by the Zamfara state ministry for women affairs and children in collaboration with Save the children International

Traditional and religious leaders, heads of government and security agencies, women and children attended the event.