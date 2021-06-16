Children in Zamfara state have joined their counterparts across the globe to celebrate this year’s day of the African child with a call on government to give more attention to children with special needs
They want government at all level to deal decisively with persons stepping on the right of children especially in crisis communities
Sixteen June every year is celebrated as the day of the African child to commemorate the day students in soweto South Africa matched in protest against discrimination in education were brutally murdered
The day of the African child was first celebrated in 1991 as a day to remember those who lost their lives in the struggle for equal access to education
Children in Zamfara state wants government at all level to redouble its effort in protecting the right of children especially in troubled areas
They also want more attention given to to children with special needs in schools and other public places
The speaker of the Zamfara children parliament Sa’adutu Lawal and two other members of the parliament Abdulrahaman Muktar
And Nusaiba Abdulnasir said the increasing rate of child abuse in Nigeria is worrisome
They add that the right and protection of children should be of priority to any government, adding that children should be given their right as it in the holy books
The Deputy vice chancellor Federal University Gusau Professor Bilkisu Shinkafi and the permanent secretary, Zamfara State Minnisrty of women affairs Halima Muhammad Permanent Secretary, Ministry Of Women Affairs, Zamfara State appeal to parents to ensure the right of their children is respected
The duo said as parents they will do everything within their reach to discourage child abuse but encourage girl child Education
The colorful ceremony which brought children from across the state was organized by the Zamfara state ministry for women affairs and children in collaboration with Save the children International
Traditional and religious leaders, heads of government and security agencies, women and children attended the event.