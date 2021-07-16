The Chief of Margi in Kaduna State CSP Simon Wabas has described the spate of Insecurity across the country as unfortunate

He said Insurgency, Banditry, Kidnapping and Cattle rustling especially in Northern Nigeria has affected the socio-economic activities of the region

The Traditional ruler stated this while speaking to newsmen shortly after the turbaning of eleven members of his cabinet at his palace in Ungwan Maigero, Kaduna

The Ptil Margi Kaduna appealed to government at all levels to continue to support security agencies in their quest to address the lingering security challenges bedevilling the nation

The retired Chief Superintendent of police noted that until government rises to its responsibility of protecting lives and property of citizens, enemies of peace will continue to have a field day

“Security agents are helpless, their is need for government at all levels to provide adequate and modern equipment for them to be able to fight Insecurity in the Country” Wabas Said.

“I wish to call on authorities concerned to rise to their primary responsibilities to save the common man in the country as attack on innocent communities is gradually becoming a daily occurrence” he added.

“Nigerians must rise up and defend themselves from any form of attack and not to wait for security agencies as it is clear that the country lack enough security personnel to man all troubled areas.

Simon Wabas promise to use his wealth of experience with other ex-service men, local vigilante group, Traditional Rulers and other stakeholders to strategies and ensure communities regain peace

He enjoin citizens especially in troubled areas to desist moving lately at night, clubbing and other things that will hamper their security .

The paramount ruler of the Margi nation in Kaduna expressed sadness over the recent abduction of students of bethel Baptist College which are mostly children under eighteen years of age

Government should redouble its effort in tackling the menace of Insecurity especially school abduction across the country

“We must put aside religion sentiment, ethnicity and cultural difference if truly we want to restore the lost glory of our country”

” We must also unite as one big family and be our brother’s keeper to be able to confront the criminals”.

Earlier in his address, the Chief of margin margi in Gombe state said job creation will go along way in in stemming the tide of youth restiveness and insecurity

“When you engage youths in entrepreneurship program they will not have time to think of anything other than things that will generate money for them legally”

“Government must involved traditional rulers as part of it security measures as they are at the grassroot”

Those turbaned include Wng. Cmdr. CL Wamdio rtd as Waziri, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Dziggau as Dallatu, Mr. Saleh Kwagyang as Waziri, Alh. Ibrahim Abba as Madaki, Evang. Bulus Vwa as Garkuwa, Gideon Gadzama as Galadima. Others are James Garba as Shatima, Alh. Mohammed Almaja as Sarkin Yakin Margi, Mr. Istifanus Abba Gadzama as Dan- Masanin Margi and Mr. Jimoh Danboyi as Sarkin Matasan Margi.