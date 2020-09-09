The Chief of Army Staff says no comment to Tuesday’s operation that led to killing Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana.

Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai was at the Jaji military cantonment Wednesday where he presented a paper to personnel undergoing the senior course.

Fielding questions from newsmen after his presentation, the Army Chief said the army under his leadership has been goal driven.

He attributes successes recorded especially in the northeast, northwest and north central regions of the country to resilience of troops.