A senior Chief Magistrate in the Lagos State Judiciary Abimbola Aoko-Komolafe has died at the age of 51.

Details of her death are still unclear at the moment, but Mrs Aoko-Komolafe is reported passed away in the early hours of last Monday, August 17.

She formerly sat at Court 2, Ebute-Meta Gardens, but was recently posted to Court 2, Tinubu Magistrates Court, Lagos.

Reacting to her death, the Convener of Fight Against Corruption in the Judiciary, Bayo Akinlade stated that: “Her sudden death comes as a great shock to many who interacted with Her honour before she passed on.”

He also commented on the issue of welfare of judicial officers, calling on Leaders in NBA and in the Government to consider better healthcare for Lawyers within the Judiciary.